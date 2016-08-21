The crossword includes the 20 official Spanish speaking countries, plus Puerto Rico. Also included are 8 clip art images of flags from Spanish speaking countries.

Students are instructed to:

1. Write the capital next to each country clue.
2. Complete the crossword with the capital of each Spanish speaking country.

If desired, you may also have the students write the country under each of the 8 flag images.

This crossword is a good substitute lesson plan. Students first find the countries and capitals on a map or from a list, if you prefer. After completing the crossword and flag IDs, students can work with partners quizzing each other on the countries and capitals.

2 pages, including the answer key

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • crossword-spanish-countries---capitals---TES-Sue-Summers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

crossword-spanish-countries---capitals---TES-Sue-Summers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 32%

Bundle

Spanish Speaking Countries Bundle of 5 Items

$12.00

Categories & Grades