The crossword includes the 20 official Spanish speaking countries, plus Puerto Rico. Also included are 8 clip art images of flags from Spanish speaking countries.
Students are instructed to:
1. Write the capital next to each country clue.
2. Complete the crossword with the capital of each Spanish speaking country.
If desired, you may also have the students write the country under each of the 8 flag images.
This crossword is a good substitute lesson plan. Students first find the countries and capitals on a map or from a list, if you prefer. After completing the crossword and flag IDs, students can work with partners quizzing each other on the countries and capitals.
2 pages, including the answer key
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 32%
Categories & Grades
- Geography / Locational knowledge
- Geography / Locational knowledge / Europe
- Geography / Locational knowledge / North America
- Geography / Locational knowledge / South America
- World languages / Spanish
- World languages / Spanish / Culture
- World languages / Spanish / Links to other subjects
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Europe Factfile lesson resources and presentation KS1 CONTINENTS EUROPE
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
Should the Giddings Family move to Italy?
- (0)
- $11.27
Russia Topic Knowledge Organiser
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Fantastic Places Passport Homework
- (1)
- $4.23
Fantastic Places SOW
- (1)
- $4.23
AQA KS3 Geography - Natural Resources - Energy - Water
- (2)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Should the Giddings Family move to Italy?
- (0)
- $11.27
Europe Factfile lesson resources and presentation KS1 CONTINENTS EUROPE
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
Locating the UK and What the various flags represent - England Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland
- (23)
- FREE