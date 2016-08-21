The crossword includes the 20 official Spanish speaking countries, plus Puerto Rico. Also included are 8 clip art images of flags from Spanish speaking countries.



Students are instructed to:



1. Write the capital next to each country clue.

2. Complete the crossword with the capital of each Spanish speaking country.



If desired, you may also have the students write the country under each of the 8 flag images.



This crossword is a good substitute lesson plan. Students first find the countries and capitals on a map or from a list, if you prefer. After completing the crossword and flag IDs, students can work with partners quizzing each other on the countries and capitals.



2 pages, including the answer key