Students practice Spanish speaking countries and capitals in a fun way! This PowerPoint Jeopardy game contains all 20 official Spanish speaking countries, plus countries and territories where Spanish is still widely spoken, or where there has been significant Spanish influence in the past. They include Puerto Rico, Andorra, Guam, Philippines, and Gibraltar. The 5 categories are North America A, North America B, South America, South America and Africa, and Potpourri. Students click a number under one of the categories and a country will appear. The next click displays the capital city, the point value, and a house that can be clicked to return to the game board. The previously clicked questions are highlighted to show students that they have already been used. There are 2 randomly placed "Sorpresa" slides that double the points of the next conjugation, if answered correctly. This is a no prep activity that can be modified to suit your purposes in your classroom.



Also included are 2 slides that can be printed and given to students to complete while they are in the audience. Each contains a shell of the game board with the categories at the top and the point value in each cell. As participants choose their questions, the students in the audience can write the country and the corresponding capital city.



Instructions for the game are included.



This is great review activity for back to school, the end of the year, or anytime in between!



61 pages