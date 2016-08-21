Students research several areas associated with holidays and festivals celebrated in Spanish speaking countries. The areas are date/s, food, events, music and dance, location, religious celebrations, countries that celebrate the holiday, and history of the holiday.
Included:
1. 15 different templates, each with a different holiday and the categories listed previously. This is a fun investigative activity for students that can be completed in Spanish or English.
2. One template without the name of a holiday or festival to give you the option of adding more of either.
3. Page that includes several suggestions for using the materials such as a Foreign Language Week activity, Spanish Club activity, or just a homework assignment, to name a few. This has been used very successfully as a substitute teacher lesson in the computer lab. It's a great research activity for use with iPads or other tablets. The holidays can be researched one at a time over a period of several weeks which makes this a download of 15 assignments, or you can divide and distribute all 15 different templates and have different students working on different countries at the same time.
19 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Understanding the world / Festivals and celebrations
- Understanding the world / Special days
- World languages / English language learning
- World languages / English language learning / Culture
- World languages / English language learning / Fundamentals
- World languages / Spanish
- World languages / Spanish / Culture
- World languages / Spanish / Fundamentals
