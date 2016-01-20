These speaking prompts are designed to move students from asking/answering basic questions in Spanish to responding to increasingly complicated prompts around the theme of Likes, Dislikes, and Preferences.
There are 4 categories of prompts that ask students to move between different levels of communication including the presentation of facts, opinions, feelings, and towards complete openness in social situations.
Category A – Yes or No Questions, Either/Or Questions
Category B – Additional Information Questions
Category C – Expressing Opinions and Feelings
Category D – Situational Speaking Prompts & Extended Response
You may approach these prompts by moving students through them from Categories A-D in a sequential manner, or you may use them as an opportunity for easy differentiation between the various proficiency levels of Novice to Intermediate learners that may be present in your classroom.
Although these prompts have been designed as speaking prompts, they can also be used as writing prompts for individual practice, homework, or assessment.
Ideas for Usage:
-Pair students for one on one practice.
-Form small groups and have students interview a student.
-Invite a guest speaker or native speaking student to your classroom and have students select questions to ask them during a Q&A session
-Have students write additional prompts or variations of existing prompts on the blank cards provided
-Pull 1 prompt from each category for a challenging oral proficiency assessment
-Have students develop role plays based on the situational prompts
This Product Includes
-Guide for Educators
-15 Category A Prompts
-15 Category B Prompts
-9 Category C Prompts
-6 Category D Prompts
-Blank Cards to allow for creation of additional questions if desired
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
