This resource contains 2 different crosswords plus a corresponding word list for Spanish sports vocabulary.



Students are instructed to:



1. Write a Spanish sport next to each clue.

2. Complete the puzzle.

3. Write a Spanish sport under each clip art image.



The 2 crosswords use the same vocabulary words, but have a different layout.



These crosswords work well for a substitute lesson. After completing the worksheets, partners can quiz each other from the vocabulary list.



3 pages