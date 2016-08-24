This resource contains 2 different crosswords plus a corresponding word list for Spanish sports vocabulary.

Students are instructed to:

1. Write a Spanish sport next to each clue.
2. Complete the puzzle.
3. Write a Spanish sport under each clip art image.

The 2 crosswords use the same vocabulary words, but have a different layout.

These crosswords work well for a substitute lesson. After completing the worksheets, partners can quiz each other from the vocabulary list.

3 pages

