This is the matching game, but instead of pairs, you are looking for trios! Each trio will have 2 white cards - one with a picture and one with a verb card. The third card is colored and has either the English or Spanish definition. You must flip over all 3 in order to claim the trio! The person with the most matches wins!

Set includes:
-12 trio matches
-Directions for photocopying and creating sets that you can reuse every year
-Link to a google docs version that is editable
Verbs: dormir, volver, devolver, poder encontrar, empezar, comenzar, querer, perder, preferir, pensar.entender
-Potential to differentiate by either giving students English or Spanish definitions for matching

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • Stem_change_matching.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

pdf, 2 MB

Stem_change_matching

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades