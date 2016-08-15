This is the matching game, but instead of pairs, you are looking for trios! Each trio will have 2 white cards - one with a picture and one with a verb card. The third card is colored and has either the English or Spanish definition. You must flip over all 3 in order to claim the trio! The person with the most matches wins!



Set includes:

-12 trio matches

-Directions for photocopying and creating sets that you can reuse every year

-Link to a google docs version that is editable

Verbs: dormir, volver, devolver, poder encontrar, empezar, comenzar, querer, perder, preferir, pensar.entender

-Potential to differentiate by either giving students English or Spanish definitions for matching