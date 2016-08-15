Are your students great at conjugating but need help remembering what the words actually mean? This is a great activity for extra comprehensible input that will help reinforce vocabulary for some of the stem changing verbs in Spanish. I usually use this as a stations activity or have students work in pairs.

Verbs included are: pensar, comenzar, empezar, pedir preferir, querer, poder, volver, dormir

