Spanish Travel TPR Story Present and Preterite by Angie Torre
This Spanish Travel TPR Story supplements any travel vocabulary by providing the necessary comprehensible input, i.e., repetition in context. It is a story about an unfortunate traveler who faces many obstacles, some ridiculous, on his journey to meet a friend.
It includes travel vocabulary, the TPR story and the following activities:
~true/false
~complete the sentences
~answer the questions
~cloze activity
~answer keys.
The first activities are in the present tense. Later, after teaching the preterite, the teacher may use the cloze activity to reinforce the travel vocabulary, provide more comprehensible input and practice the preterite.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Spanish Ser vs. Estar TPR Story and Activities
- (2)
- $3.50
How to Write a Persuasive Essay for AP Spanish PowerPoint and Activities
- (1)
- $6.00
AP Spanish Lesson Plans and Curriculum for an Entire Year
- (1)
- $210.00
Popular paid resources
SPANISH VERBS REVISION & PRACTICE
- (1)
- $5.63
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
- (0)
- $4.93
NEW AQA AS/ALevels Sitios históricos y civilizaciones prehispánicas -Patrimonio- El arte Frida Kahlo
- (0)
- $8.45
New resources
Como te fue - Holiday opinions and descriptions
- (1)
- FREE
Reggaeton Lento: Cultural lesson about music and Puerto Rico
- (1)
- FREE
Enjoy a Spanish Christmas in one lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
¿Cómo estás?
- (0)
- FREE
Spanish GCSE 2018 revision guide
- (0)
- $11.27
Hispanic Leaders Character Cards (Spanish version) - 20 Influential People!
- (0)
- $4.00