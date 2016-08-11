Spanish Travel TPR Story Present and Preterite by Angie Torre



This Spanish Travel TPR Story supplements any travel vocabulary by providing the necessary comprehensible input, i.e., repetition in context. It is a story about an unfortunate traveler who faces many obstacles, some ridiculous, on his journey to meet a friend.



It includes travel vocabulary, the TPR story and the following activities:

~true/false

~complete the sentences

~answer the questions

~cloze activity

~answer keys.



The first activities are in the present tense. Later, after teaching the preterite, the teacher may use the cloze activity to reinforce the travel vocabulary, provide more comprehensible input and practice the preterite.