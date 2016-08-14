Students learn the names of the people and vocabulary associated with the presidential election in a fun, hands on way with these 2 Spanish emergent reader booklets. Each contains 8 pages: the title page with 7 additional pages. One contains text and images, and the other contains text only so students can sketch and create their own versions of the booklets. There are 2 versions of the page containing Barack Obama and the 2 candidates: one with the party symbols and one without. You may choose whichever best suits your purposes. Also included are suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.
Students first cut, assemble and read the booklet containing text and images. Names and vocabulary included are Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, el partido republicano, el partido democrático, la boleta, and la urna. They then sketch and create their own versions with the text only template.
The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the vocabulary words. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text.
