¡Verbo-mania! is a great board game to help students practice conjugating in a fun way. Students conjugate verbs to advance along the board. All verbs have a picture with them to help students with definitions of unfamiliar words. Bundle includes:

1. 3 game boards
-Regular AR verbs for any tense
-AR, ER, IR verbs for any tense
-AR verbs with car,gar, zar for past tense
2. Directions for students
3. Directions for teachers
4. Game board pieces

In my class, I have printed these in black and white, but color works too! I hope to add more boards for other verbs. Please send requests!

