¡Verbo-mania! is a great board game to help students practice conjugating in a fun way. Students conjugate verbs to advance along the board. All verbs have a picture with them to help students with definitions of unfamiliar words. Bundle includes:



1. 3 game boards

-Regular AR verbs for any tense

-AR, ER, IR verbs for any tense

-AR verbs with car,gar, zar for past tense

2. Directions for students

3. Directions for teachers

4. Game board pieces



In my class, I have printed these in black and white, but color works too! I hope to add more boards for other verbs. Please send requests!