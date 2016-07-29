This resource contains a complete set of must-have visuals and behavior tools all in Spanish. Use these materials in the general education or special education setting. These resources are easy to use and effective for both children with disabilities and children without disabilities. Having these resources fully in Spanish adds an additional layer of differentiation and will be perfect for your Spanish speaking students!



Included in this packet:

- token economy chart

- visual necklace cards

- 3 strikes to time out visual

- good and bad visual behavior chart

- visuals for common classroom routines

- classroom visuals and labels

- technology visuals and social stories



Este recurso contiene una colección completa que debes de tener. Contiene herramientas visuales y de comportamiento en Español. Use estos materiales en educación especial o la clase general. Estos recursos son fácil de usar y efectivos para niños con discapacidades al igual a niños sin discapacidades. Teniendo estos recursos totalmente en español agrega una capa de diferenciación que será perfecta para sus estudiantes de habla hispana!



Incluido en este paquete:

- Grafica de fichas de economía

- Visual de 3 advertencias y tiempo fuera

- Grafica visual de buen y mal comportamiento

- Visuales de rutinas de clase comunes

- Visuales y etiquetas para su clase

- Visuales de tecnología e historias sociales