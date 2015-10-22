You'll save $65.00 by purchasing these materials in this Spanish Vocabulary IDs Bundle! There are 40 separate worksheets on 32 different topics for a total of 720 words on 82 pages. Each contains 18 color images of common nouns for students to identify.
The breakdown is:
1. Animals
2. Animals of North America
3. AR Verbs #1
4. AR Verbs #2
5. Art
6. Beverages & Condiments
7. Body
8. Beach #1
9. Beach #2
10. Bathroom #1
11. Bathroom #2
12. Bedroom
13. Camping
14. City #1
15. City #2
16. City #3
17. Class Objects #1
18. Class Objects #2
19. Class Subjects
20. Clothing #1
21. Clothing #2
22. Dining Room
23. Family & Pets
24. Flowers
25. Fruit
26. Health & Hospital
27. House
28. Kitchen
29. Meat & Protein
30. Marine Life
31. Months of the Year
32. Mother's Day
33. Musical Instruments
34. Party
35. Professions
36. Sports
37. Sports Equipment
38. Transportation
39. Vegetables
40. Weather
Use this item in the following ways:
1. As a worksheet for written vocabulary practice
2. Project in class and use to present new vocabulary and review throughout the year
3. Project in class and play matamoscas, the flyswatter game
4. Copy, distribute and have students cut apart the pictures, write the Spanish on the reverse side and use for flashcards
5. Beginning of the year review packet for upper level students
6. End of the year summer practice packet
The answer key is included for each.
