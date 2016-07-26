Students describe the movies that they like and explain why. This high interest writing prompt provides enough vocabulary and phrases for beginners, and it works for more advanced students by adjusting the word requirement. It contains over 40 words and phrases to assist students with the writing task.
The download includes:
1. Writing prompt - The writing prompt contains: several different movie genres; verbs gustar, encantar, and chocar; adjectives such as emocionante, aburrido, and espantoso; and nouns such as música, vaquero, héroe, crimen, and guión.
2. Sample 163 word writing prompt that can be used for:
a. Individual translation activity
b. Full class translation activity when projected
3 pages
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
