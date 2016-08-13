Spelling and Vocabulary activities from Fourth Grade Reading Street story, "Letters Home from Yosemite." These activities give several opportunities to practice the words in a variety of ways.

As they go through the activities, students make connections with other language concepts such as alphabetization, synonyms, antonyms, syllables, short/long vowel sounds, analogies, rhymes, etc.

Download includes the following:

* a word sort activity: students sort the words according to vowel sound and letter pattern

* Word list to alphabetize. They can either rewrite the words from their list alphabetically or cut out the words and arrange in order before rewriting them.

* Cryptogram Puzzle.

* Word Scramble

* Scavenger Hunt

* sentences for dictation using words from the current list as well as several from previous lists.

* Definitions of words to know from the selection, and a short activity.

* Answer key

* Color and grayscale versions included

******Grab this free sample from Unit 3 of this series!******

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover_LettersfromYosemite.png
  • thumbnail1.png
  • thumbnail2.png
  • thumbnail3.png
  • Letters-Home-from-Yosemite-Activity-Packet-(TES-updated-8-13-16).pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 13, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

png, 188 KB

Cover_LettersfromYosemite

Presentation

png, 56 KB

thumbnail1

Presentation

png, 58 KB

thumbnail2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades