Spelling and Vocabulary activities from Fourth Grade Reading Street story, "On the Banks of Plum Creek." These activities give several opportunities to practice the spelling words in a variety of ways.

As they go through the activities, students make connections with other language concepts such as alphabetization, synonyms, antonyms, syllables, short/long vowel sounds, rhymes, etc.

Download includes the following:

* a word sort activity: students sort the words according to vowel sound and spelling pattern

* Spelling list to alphabetize. They can either rewrite the words from their list alphabetically or cut out the words and arrange in order before rewriting them.

* A crossword puzzle

* Word Scramble

* Scavenger Hunt

* Vocabulary activity with double meanings of vocabulary words from the reading selection.

* Answer key

* Color and grayscale versions included

******Grab this free sample from Unit 3 of this series!******

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover_OnthebanksofPlumCreek.png
  • thumbnail1.png
  • thumbnail2.png
  • thumbnail3.png
  • Spelling-and-vocab-activities-(TES).pdf
  • Spelling-activities-(grayscale).pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 13, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

png, 230 KB

Cover_OnthebanksofPlumCreek

Presentation

png, 55 KB

thumbnail1

Presentation

png, 50 KB

thumbnail2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades