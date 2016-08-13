Spelling and Vocabulary activities from Fourth Grade Reading Street story, "On the Banks of Plum Creek." These activities give several opportunities to practice the spelling words in a variety of ways.
As they go through the activities, students make connections with other language concepts such as alphabetization, synonyms, antonyms, syllables, short/long vowel sounds, rhymes, etc.
Download includes the following:
* a word sort activity: students sort the words according to vowel sound and spelling pattern
* Spelling list to alphabetize. They can either rewrite the words from their list alphabetically or cut out the words and arrange in order before rewriting them.
* A crossword puzzle
* Word Scramble
* Scavenger Hunt
* Vocabulary activity with double meanings of vocabulary words from the reading selection.
* Answer key
* Color and grayscale versions included
******Grab this free sample from Unit 3 of this series!******
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Valentine's Day Picture Word Search
- (0)
- $2.00
Holiday and Seasonal Picture Word Search Puzzles
- 5 Resources
- $4.00
ESL Lesson for TED Talk - How to Make Stress Your Friend
- (0)
- $3.25
Popular paid resources
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
- (29)
- $7.04
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Phonics - able and ible
- (1)
- FREE
PHONICS: LONG VOWEL SOUND SPLIT DIGRAPHS
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Phonics: Phonics Phase 5 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52
Phonics: Phonics Phase 4 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $4.23
Phonics: Phonics Phase 3 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52