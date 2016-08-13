Spelling and Vocabulary activities from Fourth Grade Reading Street story, "On the Banks of Plum Creek." These activities give several opportunities to practice the spelling words in a variety of ways.



As they go through the activities, students make connections with other language concepts such as alphabetization, synonyms, antonyms, syllables, short/long vowel sounds, rhymes, etc.



Download includes the following:



* a word sort activity: students sort the words according to vowel sound and spelling pattern



* Spelling list to alphabetize. They can either rewrite the words from their list alphabetically or cut out the words and arrange in order before rewriting them.



* A crossword puzzle



* Word Scramble



* Scavenger Hunt



* Vocabulary activity with double meanings of vocabulary words from the reading selection.



* Answer key



* Color and grayscale versions included



******Grab this free sample from Unit 3 of this series!******