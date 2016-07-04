A phonics game in which students each have a set of randomised tiles and take turns placing them on the board, creating castles by connecting sounds together.
-Castles are long sounds
-Spires are short sounds
-Underground tunnels are connecting sounds
-End torrents are suffixes.
The team with the largest kingdom wins the game.
Also included in this pack is a "Spelling Wheel" which allows students to independently identify key spellings to learn, and "Spelling Cloud" displays to aid with spelling rules.
