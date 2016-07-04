A phonics game in which students each have a set of randomised tiles and take turns placing them on the board, creating castles by connecting sounds together.
-Castles are long sounds
-Spires are short sounds
-Underground tunnels are connecting sounds
-End torrents are suffixes.

The team with the largest kingdom wins the game.

Also included in this pack is a "Spelling Wheel" which allows students to independently identify key spellings to learn, and "Spelling Cloud" displays to aid with spelling rules.

$2.82

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover.pptx
  • Unit-12-ear-ire.pptx
  • spelling-tiles-ear.pdf
  • Unit-11-oy.pptx
  • spelling-tiles-oy-template.pdf
  • spelling-tiles-oy.pdf
  • Spelling-Wheel.pdf
  • spelling-clouds.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 4, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Other

pptx, 147 KB

Cover

Whole lesson

pptx, 128 KB

Unit-12-ear-ire

Activity

pdf, 43 KB

spelling-tiles-ear

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades