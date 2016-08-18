This is a set of 59 sports description cards for cycle 3 students.
It is designed to help students learn new words describing specific sports and games. You can use them as a partner activity,
for small group work or at centres.
Also, this set includes a black and white set of cards. Plus, we added editable PDF pages that you can use to create your own sports description cards!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
easybreezy_esl
There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly
This is a set of flashcards and activities for grade 1 ESL students based on the popular rhyme There Was an Old Lady. In this package we included: ...
- (0)
- $6.00
easybreezy_esl
Doodle Video Project “Skidamarink"
Doodle Video project is a great Valentine's Day activity you can do with your class! “Skidamarink” is a nice song you can do with cycle 1 students....
- (0)
- $3.00
BUNDLE
easybreezy_esl
Discussion Cards Bundle: Debates, Debates 2 & Would You Rather...(a Total of 180 Cards!)
Great Value!!! Conversation Cards Bundle: Debates, Debates 2 & Would You Rather... Cards (a Total of 180 Cards!) This is a bundle of 3 sets of a to...
- 3 Resources
- $15.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RojoResources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
10 fully resourced lessons to prepare students for the AQA English Language Paper 2, Section A exam: 'Writer's Viewpoints and Perspectives'. This r...
- (23)
- $11.27
TES PICKS
littlemisstechnical
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
30 pages of phonics activities perfect for practising alien words from phase 2-5 for the Phonics screening check.
- (29)
- $7.04
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
Angelil
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
This 16-lesson (4-week) unit explores a prescribed selection of stories from volume 2 of Songs of Ourselves, as determined by Cambridge Internation...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
MariangelC
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
This resource includes the project handout for students and the teacher’s notes to work during a minimum of a month (depending on the number of les...
- (0)
- $13.00
learningisawesomewithmrsalinas
“Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori MC Reading Comprehension Quiz/Test
This 33-question multiple-choice reading test/quiz on “Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori has questions from different levels of Bloom’s Taxonomy (...
- (0)
- $3.00
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49