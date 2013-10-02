The crowd goes wild, the cyclist crosses the finish line–And it’s a new world record!

Today’s athletes are constantly breaking the limits of what was once possible. On today’s Moment of Science, we’ll learn how high performance athletes get a boost from high technology.

