This is a SOW I designed for reading Spud by John van de Ruit.

I have included which sections to read out loud and silently as the book can sometimes be rude and is helpful to know (especially if you have a 'silly' class)

Not all resources included but lesson plans self-explanatory - resources easy to make

  • Bullying-Scenarios.docx
  • Spud-SOW.doc

Created: Sep 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Bullying-Scenarios

Spud-SOW

