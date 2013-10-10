Free
Is squinting really that effective?
Light enters the eye from many directions. The lens of the eye bends these rays so that they come together at a focal point. When the rays come together at the retina the image is in focus. If this focal point is in front of the retina, close objects are clear–near-sightedness; if it is behind the retina, distant objects are clear – far-sightedness.
