This packet contains materials and resources to work on sorting, counting, matching, patterns, numbers, and letters for early learners through hands-on file folder activities. This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative small group.
This theme will be a huge hit with your students!
File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store! You could also use these as cut and paste activities to target fine motor skills!
File folder activities included are:
- sort big and little
- match by size
- basic matching (2)
- order from big to small
- 3 levels of patterning
- match numbers to number words (1-10 and 11-20)
- counting
- order alphabet
- match lowercase letters to uppercase letters
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.D
Recognize and name all upper- and lowercase letters of the alphabet.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A
Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4.A
When counting objects, say the number names in the standard order, pairing each object with one and only one number name and each number name with one and only one object.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.5
Count to answer "how many?" questions about as many as 20 things arranged in a line, a rectangular array, or a circle, or as many as 10 things in a scattered configuration; given a number from 1-20, count out that many objects.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.1
Describe measurable attributes of objects, such as length or weight. Describe several measurable attributes of a single object.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.A.3
Write numbers from 0 to 20. Represent a number of objects with a written numeral 0-20 (with 0 representing a count of no objects).
Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $4.50
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $5.50
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
Observation and Assessment Pack (EYFS)
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
Top Trump Cards Templates Bundle Publisher
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
Top Trump Cards Template5 Big Size 4 Stats Publisher
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Lowercase Letter Memory
- (1)
- FREE
Months Of The Year Pirate Bunting
- (1)
- FREE
We're all going on a bear hunt Weekly Plan for EYFS
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Top Trump Cards Template1 Publisher
- (0)
- $2.82
Top Trump Cards Template5 Big Size 4 Stats Publisher
- (0)
- $2.82
Independent baking activity EYFS/ reception- cupcakes
- (0)
- $3.52