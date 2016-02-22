This St. Patrick's Day math pack has a bunch of fun activities aimed at helping your little ones in math! It is part of my St. Patrick's Day Activity pack.



This 15+ page packet contains:



*Addition and subtraction games

*Counting/representing number activities

*Graphing game

*2 time worksheets



Enjoy and Happy St. Patrick's Day!



