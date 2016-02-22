This St. Patrick's Day math pack has a bunch of fun activities aimed at helping your little ones in math! It is part of my St. Patrick's Day Activity pack.

This 15+ page packet contains:

*Addition and subtraction games
*Counting/representing number activities
*Graphing game
*2 time worksheets

Enjoy and Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Looking for more holiday themed products? Check out these!
Valentine's Day Activity Pack
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/valentine-s-day-activity-pack-11185567

Halloween Activity Pack!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/halloween-activity-pack-games-recipes-activities-and-more-11086874

Halloween MATH Pack!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/halloween-math-pack-addition-subtraction-time-galore-11087037

Thanksgiving ACTIVITY Pack!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/thanksgiving-activity-pack-games-recipes-activities-and-more-11087348

Thanksgiving MATH pack!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/thanksgiving-math-pack-11087359

Thanksgiving and Halloween Bundle!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/thanksgiving-and-halloween-activity-pack-bundle-11087703

Thanksgiving and Christmas Bundle!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/thanksgiving-and-christmas-activity-pack-bundle-11087787

Christmas ACTIVITY Pack!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/christmas-activity-pack-projects-games-recipes-and-more-11087677

Christmas MATH Pack!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/christmas-math-pack-11087697

Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas MEGA BUNDLE! Buy and $ave!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/halloween-thanksgiving-and-christmas-mega-bundle-11087720

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • TES-St-Patty's-Day-MATH-Pack.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 3 MB

TES-St-Patty's-Day-MATH-Pack

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades