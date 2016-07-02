St. Patrick's Day NO PREP Printables - Fifth Grade Common Core Math and Literacy offers a variety of different worksheets aligned with the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and English Language Arts for 5th grade featuring a fun St. Patrick’s Day theme for the month of March, including St. Paddy's Day leprechauns, pots of gold from Ireland, shamrocks, Irish dancers, and more. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating and low ink which equals no stress! There are also several different levels of activities to help you differentiate within your class.
You can use the worksheets included in this packet in a variety of different ways:
As morning work
As homework
As a skills review
As an assessment
For a substitute teacher
Skills covered:
Language Arts -
Writing Opinions
Writing Narratives
English Grammar
Punctuation
Capitalization
Spelling
Word Meaning
Math -
Word Problems
Add and Subtract Decimals and Fractions
Multiplication
Fractions Equivalents
Writing Numbers
Adding and Subtracting Fractions
Grids
Decimals
Word Problems with Money
Conversions
****
