St. Patrick's Day NO PREP Printables - Fifth Grade Common Core Math and Literacy offers a variety of different worksheets aligned with the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and English Language Arts for 5th grade featuring a fun St. Patrick’s Day theme for the month of March, including St. Paddy's Day leprechauns, pots of gold from Ireland, shamrocks, Irish dancers, and more. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating and low ink which equals no stress! There are also several different levels of activities to help you differentiate within your class.



You can use the worksheets included in this packet in a variety of different ways:

As morning work

As homework

As a skills review

As an assessment

For a substitute teacher



Skills covered:

Language Arts -

Writing Opinions

Writing Narratives

English Grammar

Punctuation

Capitalization

Spelling

Word Meaning



Math -

Word Problems

Add and Subtract Decimals and Fractions

Multiplication

Fractions Equivalents

Writing Numbers

Adding and Subtracting Fractions

Grids

Decimals

Word Problems with Money

Conversions



****

