Develop global awareness with this attractive power point. Students will research the celebration of St. Patty's Day around the world!



This is likely best for 6th-10th grade students, but could be used in elementary school if research is present/summarized by the teacher instead of read by the students. Would be hard for pre-3rd grade.



Have students read about different countries, take notes on 9 of them in their reading log and respond to reflective extension questions. They can work alone, with partners or in small groups.





Duration: 1 50 minute class period - Would also be a good sub lesson plan.



Included in file:

- Directions/Ideas slide

- 1 reading guided notes chart page and 1 page of extension writing prompts contained in 3 page attractive power point

- Web link of research and Read Clearly pdf version of research