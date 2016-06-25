State Test Review (World History) World Café Cooperative Activity
This activity is to help prepare your secondary World. History students for the upcoming state test. Students will feel as if they are in a café’ or coffee house meeting with a group of friends. Students will meet in groups and discuss the essential questions related to the units studied in secondary World History class. They can use their interactive notebooks to help them review the information. The group leader will get directions to lead the discussion. As the students interact, they draw and write important vocabulary words, people and concepts related to the units of study on the “table cloth” .
After 5 minutes of discussion, students take 2 minutes and write important concepts about the unit on the corresponding worksheet. As they rotate to each center, they look at the information that was previously drawn on the table cloth and have a discussion about what they see. The students can then add more information to the table cloth.
To make it even more fun, the teacher can play jazz music and dress up like a server in café’ and pass out treats to students. All directions for both the teacher and the students are included. This is one of my favorite student-centered activities.
Unit 1: Rise of Democracy
Unit 2: Industrialization
Unit 3: Imperialism
Unit 4: World War I
Unit 5: Totalitarianism
Unit 6: World War II
Unit 7: The Cold War
Unit 8: The Contemporary World
This purchase includes the following:
46-slide power point presentation teacher and student instructions and corresponding handouts & placards
NOTE: You can revise to the power point and worksheets if you need to change the title of the units or essential questions.
Created: Jun 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
