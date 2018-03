States of matter terminology KS2 lesson plan and worksheet:



- states of matter terminology KS2 lesson plan.

- worksheets for KS2 states of matter terminology.



There is a PDF of all of the files and an editable version of each file (you just need to delete the watermark logo from each of the editable files).



You can find more KS2 Science lesson plans, worksheets and teaching resources on the Save Teachers' Sundays website.