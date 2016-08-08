Statistics through Mondrian Art is a fun way to practice statistics with a twist. Students work on median, mode, and mean plus much deeper statistical analysis. Art and Mathematics: Statistics with Mondrian is a set of seven activities for students to explore data collection and analysis (graphs, mean, median and mode). It is a great introductory lesson to statistics for 6th graders and beyond.
These activities can be used as a whole class or set up as sequential projects in a math center. Excellent for differentiation and sparking interest into the complexity of mathematics.
Use independently or with:
- Ratio through Mondrian art
OR
- Area, Perimeter and Ratio through Mondrian Art
OR
- Ultimate Math Art Bundle: Tessellations, Fibonacci, Linear Equations and more
NOTE: The 2 introductory activities in this guide and in Ratio and Mondrian Art are the same. You can use the designs created in Ratio and Mondrian Art for both ratio work and the statistics in this lesson.
This detailed guide includes:
- Complete teacher’s guide for 7 45-minute lessons
- 19 pages of ready-to-use Student Handouts
- A complete list of materials
- A presentation on the work of Piet Mondrian and accompanying informational text
- Suggested extensions
Skills Developed in this lesson:
- Students will summarize numerical data sets in relation to their context (CCSS.MATH.6.SP.B.)
- Students will report the number of observations in data collection (CCSS.MATH.6.SP.B.5.A.)
- Students will develop quantitative measures to analyze data and describe the pattern (CCSS.MATH.6.SP.B.5.C.)
- Students will understand that statistics can be used to gain information about a population by examining a sample of the population and generalizing about a population based on that sample (CCSS.MATH.7.SP.A.)
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Interactive Car Tallying Exercise
- (64)
- $7.04
Teacher Excel Markbook
- (10)
- $3.52
Maths Investigation using ICT
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Functional skills of GCSE maths scattergraphs workbook
- (1)
- $2.82
AVERAGES - Price of Football: Full results 2017
- (2)
- FREE
Year 6 - Week 12 - Consolidation
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Using coordinates at Manchester Airport - KS2 Maths
- (0)
- FREE
Interactive Tallying Activity
- (0)
- $4.23
Maths Investigation using ICT
- (0)
- $4.23