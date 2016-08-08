Statistics through Mondrian Art is a fun way to practice statistics with a twist. Students work on median, mode, and mean plus much deeper statistical analysis. Art and Mathematics: Statistics with Mondrian is a set of seven activities for students to explore data collection and analysis (graphs, mean, median and mode). It is a great introductory lesson to statistics for 6th graders and beyond.


These activities can be used as a whole class or set up as sequential projects in a math center. Excellent for differentiation and sparking interest into the complexity of mathematics.

Use independently or with:
- Ratio through Mondrian art
OR
- Area, Perimeter and Ratio through Mondrian Art
OR
- Ultimate Math Art Bundle: Tessellations, Fibonacci, Linear Equations and more

NOTE: The 2 introductory activities in this guide and in Ratio and Mondrian Art are the same. You can use the designs created in Ratio and Mondrian Art for both ratio work and the statistics in this lesson.

This detailed guide includes:
- Complete teacher’s guide for 7 45-minute lessons
- 19 pages of ready-to-use Student Handouts
- A complete list of materials
- A presentation on the work of Piet Mondrian and accompanying informational text
- Suggested extensions


Skills Developed in this lesson:
- Students will summarize numerical data sets in relation to their context (CCSS.MATH.6.SP.B.)
- Students will report the number of observations in data collection (CCSS.MATH.6.SP.B.5.A.)
- Students will develop quantitative measures to analyze data and describe the pattern (CCSS.MATH.6.SP.B.5.C.)
- Students will understand that statistics can be used to gain information about a population by examining a sample of the population and generalizing about a population based on that sample (CCSS.MATH.7.SP.A.)

This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.

