Stem-and-Leaf Plots: Notes and Practice (6.SP.A.2) a set of guided notes and practice for constructing and interpreting Stem-and-Leaf plots. Students cut out and glue the foldable pages and then use the guided notes to learn about Stem-and-Leaf plots. Students practice creating and interpreting Stem-and-Leaf plots with problems included in this guide. These notebook pages are part of common core standard: 6.SP.A.2.
Students can practice the skills learned with these notes with the Stem and Leaf Plots Practice and Review cards which are great for scavenger hunts, differentiation, and more.
A great addition to your middle school math curriculum .
