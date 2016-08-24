Steps Towards American Entry into World War II
1935-1937 Congress passes Neutrality Acts to help prevent the US from entering any foreign wars
1939 Neutrality Act of 1939 allows belligerent nations to buy supplies from the United States on a cash-and –carry basis; the act favors the Allies
Sept 1940 Roosevelt tightens trade embargo against Japan. Congress passes Selective Service Act Instituting a peacetime draft
March 1941 Congress passes the Lend-Lease Act, allowing the United States the give aid to the Allies
August 1941 Roosevelt and Churchill issue the Atlantic Charter
Summer 1941 Japanese and American diplomats try to resolve differences
October-November 1941 German U-boats sink United States Navy ships; US merchant ships are armed and given permission to sink U-Boats
December 1941 Japan attacks Pearl Harbor; the United States declares war on Japan and later on Germany
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
