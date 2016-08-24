Steps Towards American Entry into World War II

1935-1937 Congress passes Neutrality Acts to help prevent the US from entering any foreign wars

1939 Neutrality Act of 1939 allows belligerent nations to buy supplies from the United States on a cash-and –carry basis; the act favors the Allies

Sept 1940 Roosevelt tightens trade embargo against Japan. Congress passes Selective Service Act Instituting a peacetime draft

March 1941 Congress passes the Lend-Lease Act, allowing the United States the give aid to the Allies

August 1941 Roosevelt and Churchill issue the Atlantic Charter

Summer 1941 Japanese and American diplomats try to resolve differences

October-November 1941 German U-boats sink United States Navy ships; US merchant ships are armed and given permission to sink U-Boats

December 1941 Japan attacks Pearl Harbor; the United States declares war on Japan and later on Germany

Created: Aug 24, 2016

