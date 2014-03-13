In this video from the BBC we are in an extraordinary landscape. It’s more like the surface of the moon than the Yorkshire Dales. It’s a limestone pavement – great lumps of rock that interlock with great fissures in between them. The lumps are called clints, and the fissures are called grikes… and some of the grikes are 3 or 4 metres deep. The important thing here is not to lose your footing. This landscape has been created by water which dissolves limestone, sculpting it into these convoluted shapes. But if you look around there’s hardly a stream or river to be seen. So where are they?