2 WEEK LESSON!!!
This ironic look at Kate Chopin's "Story of an Hour" is sure to engage any group of diverse learners in English Language Arts grades 9-12.
This new and improved version of the product includes close reading practice and assessment, engaging instruction about irony, and routine writing in each lesson. These Common Core-based lessons and address 13 standards in reading, writing, speaking and listening, and language. Although this resource was designed for ELA students in grades 9-12, it could easily be used with young adult learners as well.
The theme of this unit is examining relationships. Students will focus on the relationship between context and meaning, between men and women (as a result of economic, social, and educational change), between the past and present, and between arguments and counter-arguments.
This resource includes:
Teaching tips and tricks.
CCSS alignment document
Daily print-and-teach learning guides Word wall images
Practice vocabulary & writing assessments
Created: Sep 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
