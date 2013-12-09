Free
Cambridge Ideas #10
Take a journey into Wordsworth's mind and the process of creation. What we know about experiments that have led to scientific discoveries is widely recognised. But what do we understand about the same processes in the arts? When Wordsworth died in 1850, few if any of the thousands of lines of poetry he left had escaped constant revision and alteration, and many of his poems were never published. Cambridge researcher Ruth Abbott draws on the notebooks he left to investigate the creative processes, attempts, and failures that make great works of art.
Created: Dec 9, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
