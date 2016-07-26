Have you ever wanted to track your formative assessments over a period of time? It can become a very tedious process if you are using exit ticket data and a standard clipboard! This data tracker simplifies and digitizes all of your assessment data and places it on your desktop.

The tracker excel notebook is separated into nine weekly periods. Each weekly section has 15 different columns for you to enter the objective, student, date, and score for each formative/summative assessment data to be tracked. The assessment tracker also computes a class average and a percentage goal can be set as well! This one little tool can help you drive your instruction based on student mastery of concepts! The stored data can be easily converted into charts and diagrams to use as evidence in education plans, IEP's, and parent conferences!



