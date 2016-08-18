Student Journal and Writing Prompts - "This Week I..." {40 Weeks of Prompts}



This twist on the boring "weekly reflection" will provide a fun and different way to have your students journal about their week.

Not only will they get to think creatively, but they will also be introduced to many new words making this a great vocabulary activity as well.

With so many ways to use this resource, it is sure to be a teaching favorite!

This "This Week I..." Student Journal collection of prompts is going to provide you with a large variety of writing and vocabulary activities. By using this collection each week (or as often as you want), your students will be given the chance to write about their experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in an unusual way. All while enlarging their vocabulary.

And, with over 185+ different words to prompt their thinking, you will have many wonderful opportunities to "talk shop"! What are your waiting for- Download this NO PREP journal activity now!



How it works:

Students select 3 words from a set of 5 words and use them to explain how their week went. It seems simple, but it will challenge even your top writers! Direction on EACH page make it simple for students to know what to do.



Worried about too many copies? Print these two to a page and there is still PLENTY of room to complete the assignment! Easy AND Paper Friendly- SCORE!



OPTIONAL: You could integrate these into any writing journal by having the students cut around each set and glue it in their journal! Flexible and FUN!



Includes:

-40 pages of Copy and Go Ready Prompts (1 per week)

-Teacher Directions/Suggestions

-Optional Journal Cover



Happy Journaling and Learning!

-Mr. Hughes



