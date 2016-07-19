This cute jungle cat bulletin board is great for displaying student work.
The cats are raising their paws to show of your students' "pawsome" work!
Included:
Directions
Letters to spell "PAWSOME PAPERS"
3 full-page images of a Lion, Leopard, and Panther
Mirror images of the bigcats listed above
2 types of mounting paper (leopard and zig-zag, with empty square in the center to save ink)
Mounting paper with a white center to save ink
This board looks great without having to laminate the letters. They are easier to read without the shiny plastic. I would however laminate the cats if they are at child-level.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
