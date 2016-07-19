This cute jungle cat bulletin board is great for displaying student work.

The cats are raising their paws to show of your students' "pawsome" work!



Included:

Directions

Letters to spell "PAWSOME PAPERS"

3 full-page images of a Lion, Leopard, and Panther

Mirror images of the bigcats listed above

2 types of mounting paper (leopard and zig-zag, with empty square in the center to save ink)

Mounting paper with a white center to save ink



This board looks great without having to laminate the letters. They are easier to read without the shiny plastic. I would however laminate the cats if they are at child-level.