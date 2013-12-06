Computer science is a fast-moving field that brings together many disciplines, including mathematics, programming, engineering, the natural sciences, psychology and linguistics.

Our course provides you with a skillset that's highly prized in industry and for academic research. All aspects of modern computer science are covered, along with the underlying theory and foundations in economics, law and business. You also develop practical skills, such as programming (in various languages, e.g. ML, Java, C/C++, Prolog) and hardware systems (e.g. chip design using Verilog).