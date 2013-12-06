Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 151 times
Computer science is a fast-moving field that brings together many disciplines, including mathematics, programming, engineering, the natural sciences, psychology and linguistics.
Our course provides you with a skillset that's highly prized in industry and for academic research. All aspects of modern computer science are covered, along with the underlying theory and foundations in economics, law and business. You also develop practical skills, such as programming (in various languages, e.g. ML, Java, C/C++, Prolog) and hardware systems (e.g. chip design using Verilog).
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 151 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
UniversityOfCambridge
The strange new world of Nanoscience
Explore the strange new world of Nanoscience in this video narrated by Stephen Fry. Where and what is nano? How will it shape our future? Nanoscien...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Their Finest Hour - Churchill
Winston Churchill's famous 'Finest Hour' speech of June 1940 was a rallying cry to the people of Britain to prepare themselves for the dark days of...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Less Prison + More Policing = Less Crime
A presentation by Professor Lawrence Sherman, Wolfson Professor of Criminology, Director of the Jerry Lee Centre for Experimental Criminology at th...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Workplace Skills
18 hours of lessons with a focus on building workplace skills in teenagers or young adults. From timekeeping to CV Writing, job interview technique...
- 17 Resources
- $18.17
EC_Resources
Personal Development / Self Discipline
Personal Development/Self-Discipline: 1x hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated, KS3/4 These resources have been designed to be engaging, ...
- (9)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Tutor Time: 2 Year's of Tutor time
PSHCE lessons - 62 x 1 hour, three-way differentiated and highly-rated PSHCE (PSHE and Citizenship) sessions. Most lesson packs in here last one ho...
- 20 Resources
- $69.03
New resources
Resource_Creator
Google Drive - Convert a pdf to a Google document to edit it
This resource contains step by step instructions with screen shots to show how to convert a pdf file to a google document, so that it can be edited...
- (1)
- $2.82
MyKindaCrowd
IT & Enterprise Challenge
This is an IT & enterprise challenge that asks students to design and plan their very own app. The Prize: The winner will be invited to join TCS' M...
- (1)
- FREE
BubbleJobs
Digital Careers A-Levels incl. Design & ICT
Bubble’s guide to career paths into the digital industry for A-Levels including Physics, Design & Technolgy and ICT. This pictorial guide shows pot...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Workplace Skills
18 hours of lessons with a focus on building workplace skills in teenagers or young adults. From timekeeping to CV Writing, job interview technique...
- 17 Resources
- $18.17
elainefrances
ICT: Glogster one lesson activity "WHO AM I" for 11-16 yr olds
Quick one/two class activity Use online ; as a cross curricular resource. Incorporate into ICT, Language, Social Skills, History Geography Classes
- (0)
- FREE
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Self Management Bundle
More just added! 6 x fully resourced, highly-rated Self Management-focused lesson packs. All 6 lesson packs are complete with at least one hour-lon...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90