UCL Global Health
In this video from University College London Ann Pettifor discusses the measures being taken to reframe maternal mortality in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Ann (@AnnPettifor) is the Executive Director of Advocacy International, which undertakes research and advises governments and organizations on matters relating to international finance and sustainable development.
