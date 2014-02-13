UCL Global Health

In this video from University College London Ann Pettifor discusses the measures being taken to reframe maternal mortality in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Ann (@AnnPettifor) is the Executive Director of Advocacy International, which undertakes research and advises governments and organizations on matters relating to international finance and sustainable development.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 13, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades