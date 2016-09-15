This 30 problem subtraction puzzle is ideal for engaging math center work with problems that are all four digit minus four digit, some with regrouping. This puzzle can be used by small groups, partners, or individual students. The individual triangles form a self checking hexagon shape once all the problems are solved.



Also included is a page where the puzzle can be used as an interactive notebook activity.



I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites!