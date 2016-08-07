Help your students get the scoop on the Women's Rights movement through this inquiry-based, quick and easy newspaper project. In this no-prep lesson plan, students take on the role of reporters to investigate the Women's Rights Movement.
Working in groups, students investigate specific topics on the Women's rights movement and create a newspaper in a 90-minute class. Students create cover stories, political cartoons, editorials and more. Students will discover Susan B. Anthony and Sojourner Truth as well as the Seneca Falls Convention and more. When the newspapers are complete, students read each other’s newspapers to learn about other topics related to the Women's Rights Movement.
NOTE: This product was updated 2/10/16.
This activity is available as part of a $$ saving Women's History Month Teacher Resource Bundle
Suggested topics and informational text included in this guide:
- Nineteenth Amendment
- Seneca Falls Convention
- Susan B. Anthony
- Elizabeth Cady Stanton
- 1893 Colorado
- Lucy Stone
- Sojourner Truth
This detailed guide includes:
Complete teacher’s guide for a 90 minute lesson
2 student handouts with directions and topic suggestions
Complete informational texts on several topics
A complete list of materials
Created: Aug 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
