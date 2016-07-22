Sugar Skull Coloring Book: Sugar Skull Color Fun #1 – Spooky Skulls – Day of the Dead, or El Día de los Muertos, activity for Spanish and general curriculum teachers alike! Fun for Halloween and throughout the year!
Coloring Books are all the Rage...These aren’t Just for Halloween Time!
Coloring is fun all year long! Color these intricate skulls any time of year for a fun and relaxing activity!
Coloring...for Everyone!
Whether you’re an adult looking for a little zen “me” time or a teacher who needs a fun activity for students, this pack of twenty-four cool skull designs fits the bill!
Color in the Lines—if you want!
Well, yes, we suppose the point is to color in the lines...but it doesn’t have to be! We love activities like these because there are no rules. Just have fun!
What You'll Get:
Sugar Skulls #1 – Spooky Skulls includes 24 intricate sugar skull designs to print and color. Print out the whole packet, or choose from the provided individual PDFs to just print a couple!
COPYRIGHT:
Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold or given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics
- Art and design / Art forms and skills
- Art and design / Art in different cultures
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- Expressive arts and design / Color and pattern
- Understanding the world / Festivals and celebrations
- World languages / Spanish
- World languages / Spanish / Culture
