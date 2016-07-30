Summary and Response Essays - Complete Unit. This packet is a step-by-step, in-depth process for writing a summary and response essay.
This packet contains a full sample article and a full sample essay that are used throughout to demonstrate the necessary skills.
Each step is broken down into manageable pieces with tips, organizers, and samples.
The packet starts with teaching students how to write a solid summary, then moves into how to write an effective response.
I assign a summary and response essay before my students delve into a larger research paper, and find it prepares them for the larger task. It prepares them to read critically, summarize effectively, incorporate material, and prepare sound arguments.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
