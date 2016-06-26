Secondary Math Puzzlers: Summer is a set of 20 math problems great for bell-ringers, time-fillers, and challenge. The problems do not require a given set of prior knowledge but Algebra equations can be used to solve. Multiple problem solving techniques can be used to solve them. Great for your middle school math, pre-Algebra and Algebra students. Keep even your brightest students challenged.



Included in this guide

- 20 word problems on cards for printing and placement at math centers

- 20 of the same word problems in presentation format to be projected or printed and placed on Problem of the Week/Day bulletin board

- Answer Key

-Teacher's guide with suggested uses



This is one of three set of puzzlers. You can purchase a money saving full year of puzzlers bundle which also includes problem solving printables.



This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not permitted to be shared with colleagues or by an entire subject or grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.

