This mega pack of summer goodies contains 5 seasonal reading centers appropriate for 1st/2nd grade. This packet also contains two summer themed literacy games! Centers and games are hands-on and visual!
Reading Centers:
- Popsicle Punctuation: practice adding appropriate punctuation and fixing spell mistakes in each sentence
- Raining Rhymes: two levels of different rhyming centers to rhyme summer vocabulary
- Sort Sweet Syllables: sort summer vocabulary by one or two syllables
- Summer Sorting: sort summer vocabulary by color, shape, or pattern
- Build a Word: match letters for sumer vocabulary
Literacy Games:
- Summer Feature, Function, and Class, Oh My!: answer questions related to summer themes
- I have? Who has?: fun game with summer words
All centers and games come with labels and directions for setup! Make the end of your school year, summer school, or home work time fun and engaging with these adorable centers!
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.L.1.2
CCSS.L.2.2
CCSS.L.3.2
CCSS.RF.K.2a
CCSS.RF.1.2
CCSS.RF.2.3
CCSS.RF.3.3c
CCSS.RF.K.2
CCSS.L.1.6
CCSS.L.2.6
CCSS.L.3.6
CCSS.SL.1.1a
CCSS.SL.2.1a
CCSS.SL.3.1b
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
