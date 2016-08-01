This mega pack of summer goodies contains 5 seasonal reading centers appropriate for 1st/2nd grade or special education. This packet also contains two summer themed literacy games! Centers and games are hands-on and visual!
Reading Centers:
- Popsicle Punctuation: practice adding appropriate punctuation and fixing spell mistakes in each sentence
- Raining Rhymes: two levels of different rhyming centers to rhyme summer vocabulary
- Sort Sweet Syllables: sort summer vocabulary by one or two syllables
- Summer Sorting: sort summer vocabulary by color, shape, or pattern
- Build a Word: match letters for sumer vocabulary
Literacy Games:
- Summer Feature, Function, and Class, Oh My!: answer questions related to summer themes
- I have? Who has?: fun game with summer words
All centers and games come with labels and directions for setup! Make the end of your school year, summer school, or home work time fun and engaging with these adorable centers!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82