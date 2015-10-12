Summer vacations are great, but let's keep the kiddos busy! Give your students the opportunity to build their map-reading skills prior to the summer.
This will be a great resource not only for your geography and social studies class, but for your language arts class. You will see how the alignment works with the chart on the 2nd page.

The many worksheets and study guides will build key map reading skills. Better yet, students will have the opportunity to explore the world around them in many ways while aligning to Common Core standards in language arts.
Worksheets and guides include:

1. Lines of Latitude and Longitude
2. Hemispheres
3. Using the Compass Rose
4. Small-Scale and Large-Scale
5. America before the Revolutionary War
6. The Great Migration
7. Time Zones
8. National Parks
9. Weather Map
Total Pages-24
Answer Key Included.

