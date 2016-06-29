Superhero Theme Calendar Set with monthly headers, days of the week, year cards, and 3 sets of number cards. Perfect for your back to school classroom décor.

Fits perfect in a standard calendar pocket chart, or design your own layout.

CONTENTS
* Monthly Calendar Header Cards. Each month has a different colored border and superhero graphic. Measures 4x10".

* 1 "Months of the Year" title card. Measures 4x10"

* Days of the Week Cards for a wall display. Alternating borders of red, silver, and blue, with superheroes lined across the bottom. Measures 3x7"

* Small days of the week cards for calendar headers / pocket chart. Measures 2.5 x 2.5". They are spelled out - not abbreviated.

* 1 "Days of the Week" title card for wall display. Measures 3x7"

* Year cards. 2016, 2017, 2018, and a blank card.
Measures 2.5 x 4"

* 3 sets of calendar number cards. 1 - 31 number cards. Choose from red, blue, or silver cards, each with a superhero graphic. Mix and match to create patterns. Can also be used to number mailboxes, cubbies, book boxes, and more! Measures 2.5 x 2.5".

Created: Jun 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

