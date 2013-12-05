Ask the Experts #21

-If the supermassive black hole in the center of our galaxy were to suddenly become a powerful quasar, what would it mean to life here on earth?

-If nothing comes out of black holes, how come Gamma rays shoot from the poles?

-How does Hawking radiation make black holes smaller to the point of disappearing

