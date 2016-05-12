This activity can be used either as a homework or class activity. I have used it as the first assessment for my German class.

Pupils are required to choose 3 celebrities/ famous characters from the reading cards and create a top trumps style card for each of them. A list of what needs to be included and the point system can be found on the instructions sheet. After they made the cards they need to write a text about one of the celebrities in the third person.



I have used the activity as a reading and writing assessment and to check the pupils' grammatical understanding when having to change a text from the first to the third person. It could also be extended to a speaking exercise afterwards, when pupils have to play top trumps with their own cards.



The feedback sheet gives checks for content, language and comprehension and can also be used as a check list for pupils.