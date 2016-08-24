Surface Area and Volume of Rectangular Prisms Cut and Glue Problem Solving Activity
CCSS: 6.G.4
Surface Area and Volume of Rectangular Prisms Cut and Glue Practice
Included in this product:
*Surface Area and Volume Cut and Glue Practice Page. This page includes 5 rectangular prisms and cubes. Students are required to find both surface area and volume of each.
*Cut and glue page A. This page includes all the answers to fill in the chart, as well as distractors that are note used.
*Cut and glue page B. This page includes only the answers to fill in the charts. This is perfect for differentiation for students who need fewer choices or who get overwhelmed with too many choices.
*Optional Cover (cover can be copied on to the back of the practice page so students can fold in half and glue the whole page in their interactive math notebooks)
*Answer Key
