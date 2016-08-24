Surface Area of Rectangular Prisms 1:1 Interactive Math Notebook
6.G.A.4
Included in this product:
-Surface Area of Rectangular Prisms Guided Notes
-Surface Area of Rectangular Prisms Practice Page
-Surface Area of Rectangular Prisms Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice
-2 different warm-ups
-2 different exit slips
-Answer Keys
*Please note that the download includes a link to the product and a tutorial for teacher use. This product is best used in Google Drive or Microsoft One Drive. Teachers and students can easily sign-up for free accounts!*
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
